Watch | Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani on his new book ‘Journey to India Modern’

March 12, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

The conversation between Rosella Stephen, Editor, The Hindu Sunday Magazine and Literary Review, and one of India’s foremost fashion designers, Tarun Tahiliani, began with a mention of his book, Tarun Tahiliani: Journey to India Modern (Roli Books), a culmination of 25 years of the designer’s career. Ms. Stephen spoke about how the launch of the book at the Mumbai Art Fair had become news.

She added that this was unsurprising because, along with the more technical aspects of his work — the signature craft work and the structured drapes — the designer’s work is also about the storytelling, and dramatic flare. “You can’t help but be a part of it.”

The conversation touched upon the various aspects of India’s journey with couture and fashion, and Mr. Tahiliani noted that it was time, he thought, for Indian fashion to “put the maharaja and the tiger to bed.” The India we grew up with was very different from the India of today, he said, and he spoke about the change from his first showing in Milan in 2003, where the big conversation had been about how to keep the Indian identity but not become an “embroidered frock fest”. He remembered navigating that by using specifics like jewelled t-shirts and chikankari in pantsuits. And while he said that back then, this had been way ahead of the times, with Indian markets not even ready to manufacture them. Now, many studios, including his own, were coming into their own, Mr. Tahiliani said.

