GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani on his new book ‘Journey to India Modern’

Watch | Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani on his new book ‘Journey to India Modern’

The fashion designer was in conversation with Rosella Stephen

March 12, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The conversation between Rosella Stephen, Editor, The Hindu Sunday Magazine and Literary Review, and one of India’s foremost fashion designers, Tarun Tahiliani, began with a mention of his book, Tarun Tahiliani: Journey to India Modern (Roli Books), a culmination of 25 years of the designer’s career. Ms. Stephen spoke about how the launch of the book at the Mumbai Art Fair had become news.

She added that this was unsurprising because, along with the more technical aspects of his work — the signature craft work and the structured drapes — the designer’s work is also about the storytelling, and dramatic flare. “You can’t help but be a part of it.”

The conversation touched upon the various aspects of India’s journey with couture and fashion, and Mr. Tahiliani noted that it was time, he thought, for Indian fashion to “put the maharaja and the tiger to bed.” The India we grew up with was very different from the India of today, he said, and he spoke about the change from his first showing in Milan in 2003, where the big conversation had been about how to keep the Indian identity but not become an “embroidered frock fest”. He remembered navigating that by using specifics like jewelled t-shirts and chikankari in pantsuits. And while he said that back then, this had been way ahead of the times, with Indian markets not even ready to manufacture them. Now, many studios, including his own, were coming into their own, Mr. Tahiliani said.

Read more: Journey to India Modern | Tarun Tahiliani in conversation

Related Topics

The Hindu Lit Fest / fashion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.