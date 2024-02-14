Watch| Crime wave: Authors discuss what makes mystery writers tick

February 14, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

How popular is crime fiction as a genre? What goes on in the world of crime and in the minds of writers as they belt out murder mysteries? These, and multiple other mysteries were debated at The Hindu Lit for Life session, ‘A Crime Wave’, in a conversation with authors Anuja Chauhan, Harini Nagendra, Kiran Manral, and Tarun Mehrishi, moderated by The Hindu sports editor K.C. Vijayakumar.

The authors also discussed what made them fall in love with crime fiction. Ms. Nagendra spoke of historical crime fiction and how she grew up loving golden-age fiction such as Agatha Christie’s mysteries.

