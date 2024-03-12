GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Author Shweta Singh Kirti remembers her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput

The author was in conversation with Chitra Mahesh

March 12, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shweta Singh Kirti, the author of Pain, A Portal to Enlightenment and the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, kicked off the second day’s Lit Fest sessions with a prayer.

At The Hindu pavilion on January 27, she said everybody should embrace pain by practising silence to calm their grieving minds. Drawing from her own experiences and spiritual practice over the years, Ms. Singh said she had written the book to handhold those who had lost a loved one.

Discussing the book during a conversation with Chitra Mahesh, Ms. Singh said that retreats in solitude, immersive meditation, and holistic wellbeing had helped her deal with the huge emotional challenge of the death of her brother. It was a double whammy because the heartache she endured as a teenager following the loss of her mother, was replayed. “It was like losing a limb,” she said. To come to terms with Rajput’s death, she decided to embark on a transmuting journey to find inner peace.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Aasra (022-27546669) or the Vandrevala Foundation (18602662345/18002333330).

