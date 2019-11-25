The creed of sparring

When Ganesh Singh discusses boxing, he prefers to speak in Tamil.

His words flow out like poetry and in quick succession, just like his upper cuts on a punching bag. Ganesh’s unassuming office — set up at the far end of a parking lot on Nungambakkam High Road — has shelves displaying trophies that have yet to lose their shine from his belligerent days of duelling. “I have lost so many times. Maybe, losing has made me a good teacher because now I know where I went wrong,” says Ganesh, who has participated in national and State-level competitions.

In 2016, he started training less-privileged children in boxing at the Gopalapuram playground maintained by Greater Chennai Corporation. His students were tough fighters on the ground but every time they stepped into a boxing ring in a competition, they would get nervous and lose the match. “Because a ring is around three feet over the ground, and it was intimidating for them to fight there. I realised we needed a proper set-up for practice. That is why I moved to this location in Nungambakkam in April this year, and invested in a ring,” says Ganesh.

Tough enough

The space, now known as Focuz Sports Academy, also has two mirrors for shadow practice, two professional punching bags (a large orange one measuring six feet and another made by fastening three car tyres together), and other paraphernalia required for fitness activities. While the less-privileged kids are taught free of charge, Ganesh runs paid classes for children from well-off backgrounds. “There are around 15 paid students now. I had never ever considered making money off classes. But it cost me around ₹13 lakh to set up this facility, and I needed to spend on infrastructure as well. So, I had to give in,” he says.

In the mornings, Ganesh continues to organise classes between 5.45 am and 7.45 am at the Gopalapuram playground, as it is easier for kids in the locality to access it and then rush back in time for school. “I train them in cardio and athletics there. And the mud track is good for running,” says the 36-year-old former boxer. In the evenings, classes shift to Nungambakkam, where sessions on weight training, functional fitness and sports conditioning take place between 6 pm and 8 pm. “I teach boxing to 10 to 19-year-olds. I am particular that they attend school because education is important and that is what will help them get a job,” he adds.

Additionally, he also takes care of their diet and physiotherapy. Children as young as six also come to his academy. But they are taught sports discipline, running, workouts, rope climbing, basics of breathing and swimming at the Marina pool. “I teach them how to play. Thanks to mobile phones and tablets, they have forgotten what it is like to run around and just have fun,” says Ganesh.

It took Ganesh 14 years before he realised that his true calling was boxing. But by then he had quit competitive boxing. The next best option, he realised, was to introduce children to the sport he so loves. Ganesh’s students have won matches at the district, State and national level. “They almost always finish in the top five,” he says, and, with a satisfied smile, adds, “They have won competitions that I could not.”

