Thiruvananthapuram YWCA’s message of hope for Holy Week

The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the YWCA make a video of tableaux depicting the important events of Holy Week and the Resurrection

When members of the YWCA, Thiruvananthapuram, decided to come up with something special for Holy Week, they were determined to do a programme that would be different and yet stick to the theme of Passion Week.

Every Tuesday of the month is earmarked for various programmes and the first Tuesday is devoted to religious themes and talks. In March, the members brainstormed for a programme that could involve the members but without violating the COVID protocol.

A tableaux put up by members of Thiruvananthapuram YWCA in connection with Holy Week | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“I came with the idea of a series of tableaux depicting the main events leading to the Crucifixion and Resurrection. Eight scenes were designed by the team and they edited them into a video that highlights the message of Easter Sunday,” says Jaikumari Rajenesh, President of the YWCA, Thiruvananthapuram.

All the work of costuming, make-up, props and enacting the scenes were done by the members themselves. The making of the video, scripting and narration were also taken up by the members.

From the tableaux put up by members of Thiruvananthapuram YWCA | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

While they turned to popular pictures and paintings for six of the scenes, for the one portraying the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, they turned to Leonardo da Vinci’s famous mural displayed in the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy.

“In fact, we borrowed my brother’s pet donkey for the first scene on Palm Sunday. We took his picture and then photoshopped it to make it look as if Jesus was riding on it,” says Jai. Scripted by Rani Sarah Thomas and narrated by Lizzy Thomas, 15 members participated in the tableaux. Selection of music was by Roshni George Ninan and Bianca Jones.

One of the tableaux put up by members of Thiruvananthapuram YWCA to observe Holy Week | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With a narration in Malayalam and an introduction in English, the video, The Easter Story - A Musical Tableau, will be released on YouTube on April 6 and the link will be shared with the members.