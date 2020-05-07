Reaching out to the senior citizens

Silver Talkies is holding informative talks and workshops online for senior citizens. Silver Talkies collaborated with Manipal Hospitals for ‘Life After Lockdown - A Guiding Session for Seniors’, which will be held from 4 pm to 5 pm on May 8.

Silver Talkies is a Bengaluru based start-up that holds events and activities for senior citizens across the city and also runs two clubs and active ageing spaces for elders – Silver Talkies Social and Silver Talkies Adda.

According to Silver Talkies, “Senior citizens have faced several inconveniences during the lockdown, from getting essentials and medicines to being confined to their homes. Our talk aims to clear the confusion about do’s and dont’s after the lockdown.”

The live talks will be held by geriatrician Dr Anoop Amarnath of Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, who will give guidance on preventive healthcare, nutrition, fitness and planning their daily life in the coming days.

Topics such as ‘will it be safe for seniors to visit the hospital/clinic for general check-ups?’, ‘what is the best way to use masks and clean them?’, ‘are gloves essential?’, ‘how should people protect themselves from asymptomatic carriers once the lockdown has relaxed?’ will also be covered during the talk.

Those interested to register can message 6362890768 or email connect@silvertalkies.com