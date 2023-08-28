Screwpine baskets to hold banana chips for Onam

August 28, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

Fancy a kasavu-screwpine bag to match your traditional wear this Onam? Or say, a banana chips holder done in screwpine trimmed with cream and gold fabric to add a festive touch to your sadya table? KIDS Kottappuram has brought out a range of products in Onam colours — gold, cream, green and red.

Some of them come adorned with kasavu fabric. From table mats with floral designs and coasters to office bags, purses, lunch bags and baskets, the Kasavu Collection is a way to tell people about the importance of sustainable celebrations, says Father Paul Thomas, Director of KIDS.

The Kottappuram Integrated Development Society (KIDS) has been working with screwpine for over 20 years, bringing in various design interventions over the years to make quality products. It has a large team of artisans, mostly women, from in and around Kodungallur, who are engaged with the collection, drying, dyeing and weaving of screw pine.

The artisans began working on the Onam collection soon after the rains. “It is very hard to work during the rainy season. Screwpine has to be dried in the sun and stored without moisture seeping in and this is a challenge during the rainy season. But we managed to pull it off,” says Deepa John, project head of the natural fibre department of KIDS.

The team constantly works on improving design, from the fabric used to line the bags to the colour of the screwpine. “The artisans also enjoy upskilling and innovating upon their craft. For instance, we have started naming our range of bags. We have winter bags and spring bags, floral bags to mention a few,” says Deepa. Gaya, the brand under which KIDS sells its screwpine products, also does customisation. “We do a lot of customisation for our clients. Some of them have very specific ideas and we cater to them” Deepa adds.

KIDS works with water hyacinth fibre as well to make mats and other accessories.

The team has already begun to work on its Christmas collection, which will comprise bags, table decor, baubles for the Christmas tree, hampers, stars and Santa boots, all in screwpine in Christmassy colours.

The products can be ordered at 7902705067 or @gayafromkids on Instagram. Prices depend on the type of product, design and complexity. However, you can pick something for ₹300 upwards.