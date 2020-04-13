Life & Style

Watch | Save the Indian Mango: How farmers are hoping to tide over COVID-19 crisis

A video on the COVID-19 impact on mango harvest and exports

India is a leading producer and exporter of mangoes. The country grows about 1,500 varieties and exports nearly 50,000 tonnes of mangoes annually.

Also read | How Dapoli’s Noshirwan Mistry is planning to save this year’s mango harvest

Rare varieties such as Azam-us-Samar are sent from the Nizam’s family in Hyderabad to Queen Elizabeth. Mallika, a cross between Neelam from Tamil Nadu and Dussehri from Lucknow are popular in South Korea.

But with the COVID-19 lockdown, exports which traditionally happen in May look uncertain. Mango output in 2020 has already been impacted by delayed monsoon, cyclones and other climactic factors.

Also read | We must seek out different local varieties of mangoes: Vikram Doctor

As fruits harvested early lie unsold, farmers are looking at alternatives to tide over this crisis.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
The Hindu Weekend
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 2:59:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/save-the-indian-mango-how-farmers-are-hoping-to-tide-over-covid-19-crisis/article31329177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY