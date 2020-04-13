Watch | Save the Indian Mango: How farmers are hoping to tide over COVID-19 crisis

India is a leading producer and exporter of mangoes. The country grows about 1,500 varieties and exports nearly 50,000 tonnes of mangoes annually.

Rare varieties such as Azam-us-Samar are sent from the Nizam’s family in Hyderabad to Queen Elizabeth. Mallika, a cross between Neelam from Tamil Nadu and Dussehri from Lucknow are popular in South Korea.

But with the COVID-19 lockdown, exports which traditionally happen in May look uncertain. Mango output in 2020 has already been impacted by delayed monsoon, cyclones and other climactic factors.

As fruits harvested early lie unsold, farmers are looking at alternatives to tide over this crisis.