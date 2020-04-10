Straight from the mango orchard

‘People fear fruits carry viruses’

Raghavendra Bhat, who harvests Karnataka’s sweet Badami at his 25-acre Chiguru Farm, is known for his fruit-picking events. He’s already harvested his banana crop, and the rose apples and litchis will be ready in a week. But, luckily, the mangos are delayed. “Flowering was late, so I should get my first fruits in May. By then I hope the transport issue is resolved,” he says, sharing how just last week he had 100 bunches of bananas, but his regular buyer offered just ₹ 5 per kilo, instead of the market rate of ₹13. Luckily, I posted it on Facebook and a chain store picked them up.” He adds that while a green pass will resolve transport issues, no one knows how the demand is going to be. “Many fear fruits carry viruses [there is little scientific information on this — work with similar viruses have shown some food surfaces don’t allow it to survive, while some do]. A few friends are already struggling to sell their produce,” he adds. Online sales via aggregators such as Big Basket and Grofers, who have a door delivery system, will help.

Mangoes at Chiguru Farm, Karnataka | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Government should step in and buy in bulk’

“Our fruiting should begin by April 20. However, in southern Maharashtra [Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri], it has already begun and the distribution of Alphonso is a major issue,” says Milind Manerikar, of Sankalp Farms in Maharashtra. This year has been a double whammy for farmers. Rains ravaged the region till early December, which washed away the first inflorescence [the flower head], and then the lockdown happened. “I am hopeful that our yield in the Konkan belt will not be as bad as the South,” he adds. “The biggest issue is getting labour. Even with a green pass, we have to re-establish the network and transporters have to register with the police... this process will affect marketing.” While local efforts to buy produce from farmers directly may help in smaller cities, he feels the government should step in and buy in bulk — send a truck and pick up a farmer’s harvest at a good rate, and handle distribution to societies.

Milind Manerikar’s Sankalp Farms in Maharashtra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Online sales might help’

This year, the quality of mangoes is good, but PB Murali has noticed that the flower to fruit conversion ratio has been just about 30% (a minimum of nine degree difference between day and night during flowering is essential). With lower yields of Alphonso, Banganapalli, Rumani and Imam Pasand at his farm in Madurantakam, in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district, already throwing a damper on sales; the lockdown isn’t helping his stress levels. “Last week, a farmer friend called to say he had 50 kg of okra and 100 kg of tomato, but his village wasn’t allowing vehicles to enter. The produce rotted. A farmer from Sengottai is ready with his Imam Pasand harvest, but there is no way to bring it to the market,” says Murali, who also owns the organic store, The Shandy, in Chennai. Online sales might help, but he fears people will go by external appearance, and not the quality, and try to bring down rates. Going by the current situation, he expects it to be between ₹40 and ₹70 per kilo in the wholesale market.

‘Local sales affected’

The Jayapal family’s 50-acre Karumanthurai Farm in Kariakoil has over 2,000 trees — heritage varieties like Salem Bangalora, Nadusaalai and Kuthadaath — while the 10-acre Jayapal Mango Farm has over 900 trees, including Salem Gundu, Imam Pasand and Kesar. “Due to the ban on inter-state transport and postal/courier services, we cannot send consignments to our customers outside Salem,” says Srinivasan, adding that there are problems with delivering locally as well. “Our stalls can stay open only until 10 am and we’ve had heavy losses over the last 20 days, with barely 1% of sales. Mangoes that used to sell for ₹170 per kilogram are now going for ₹80.”

BN Srinivasa Murthy, Horticulture Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture We have taken all the measures that are required and are possible to implement, given that there is a pandemic and lives are the first concern.

The Centre has set up a helpline for logistics support for agricultural produce, connected to a nationwide network of four lakh truckers.

Quarantine certifications have also been made available online. We are doing everything we can to facilitate export, but importing countries have their own requirements that are especially stringent this year.

‘May need to resort to pulping the harvest’

The harvest season — which usually starts in May-end in Tamil Nadu — may cause a logistical problem for farmers with a large customer base in other cities and States says Dr Prabhuram Rajagopal, secretary, Tamil Nadu Mango Growers’ Association. Orders from large chain stores range from 1,000 to 3,000 tonnes of mangoes. Tamil Nadu growers start supplying to retailers in Gujarat and North India from May, and if travel restrictions are not removed, they will be left with at least one lakh tonnes of unsold stock. The horticulturist and third-generation farmer from Tirupattur (near Vellore), adds, “Luckily the [untimely] intense winter rain last year delayed mango flowering by almost a month [to January 15], and this may further push the harvest season to mid-June.”

During the peak season, at least 60,000 tonnes of mangoes are harvested per week in Tirupattur alone. “In case the lockdown is extended, mango farmers will have to consider pulping their harvest rather than letting the fruits rot. Commercially, Alphonso (biennial harvest) and Totapuri (annual harvest) are preferred for pulping: the former for its deep orange colour and sweet flavour, and the latter for being low-maintenance,” he explains. There are 25 to30 juice factories in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur that rural growers approach for pulping. Small farmers prefer to grow Totapuri, because juice factories accept them easily for pulping, even though they are much cheaper (₹8 to 10 per kilogram) when compared to Alphonso (₹25 to 30 per kilogram).

Ashok Kamat, Managing Trustee, Annadana I recommend farmers bring their produce to the closest National Highway and State highway roads to market their produce, just like the Malnad farmers did last year on the Kollur highway.

Given the current crisis, the best route is for NGOs help link farmers with both, private and public transport plying across the country.

Farmers can also be enabled to sell directly to food chains and local shops. Housing societies and residential welfare associations can also be informed about direct distributions. Multinational corporates can tie up with farmers in neighbouring areas and set up an outlet.

‘Surplus domestic supply’

“We source our mangoes from farms and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” says Sriram Sridharan, VP of Chennai-based retail chain, SunnyBee. “Due to the lockdown, we expect exports to be impacted because of restrictions on air shipments; though attempts are being made for sea exports to Middle Eastern countries, which are the largest markets for Indian mangoes. Because of the expected drop in exports, there will be a surplus in domestic supply which may lead to drop in prices resulting in lower farmer realisation (of profit). This year, our sourcing will be focussed on South Indian varieties and smaller quantities of Rathnagiri Alphonso and a few varieties from central India.”

‘Pay farmers in advance’

“We have a network of 15-20 mango farmers (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and North India) and our bestsellers are Sindoori, Malgova, Banganapalli and Imam Pasand. Last year, many of our Imam Pasands weighed between 1-1.5 kg each,” says Madhusoodhanan K, managing director of Chennai-based organic chain Dhanyam. “While exports will be hit, I don’t see any major problem domestically, as the transport of fruits and vegetables has been cleared by the government. However, prices will be high [going up by at least ₹20 per kilo] as farmers are paying more for labour, etc. As a retailer, we can help by paying farmers in advance.