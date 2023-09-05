Remembering an award-winning photographer

September 05, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Titled Moody Landscapes, a photography exhibition displays prints of landscape photographs by the late K Jayaram, who was internationally renowned for his work. The exhibition is part of a memorial meeting organised in honour of Jayaram who died on July 2, 2023, and features photos shot in locations such as Kabini, the Nilgiris, Silent Valley, Bharatpur sanctuary and the Chambal valley.

“The prints are on archival museum matte paper imported from Germany. This conforms to international standards and adds artistic value to the photographs,” says S Anand, his lifelong friend and organiser of Jayaram Memorial Meeting Committee. While his series on Kabini captures the many moods of a misty landscape at dawn, Tree Line series shows the magnificence of the blue mountains. There are ‘afterglow’ photographs too, of dramatic monsoon skies at sunset.

There will be a screening ofInsects to Infinity , a film by Mahesh of Mayanz YouTube Channel that showcases Jayaram’s five-decade journey in Nature photography as well as some of his best images of butterflies, insects, frogs, mammals, birds and landscapes. The film also features interviews of people who have known Jayaram, adding insight to the multi-faceted nature of his work and his expertise as an ecologist, naturalist, and entomologist. This will be followed by a session where his friends reminisce their association with the photographer who treated his work as art.

Jayaram was honoured with ARPS (Associate of The Royal Photographic Society, UK) in 1978, and International Honour AFIAP (Artiste of the International Federation of Photographic Art, Europe ) in 1983 and the Master Honour EFIAP (Excellency in the International Federation of Photographic Art, Europe) in 1986, a rare distinction. A frog species ( Philautus jayarami ) and a jumping spider (Myrmarachne jayaramani ) have been named after him.

On August 6, from 4pm to 8pm at Perks Mini Theatre, Perks Matriculation School, Trichy Road. For details, call 9894200340/ 9790457568.