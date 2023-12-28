Nine women in Thiruvananthapuram curate gift hampers with handmade products to welcome the New Year

December 28, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Nine women have come together with curated handmade, homemade products that can go into hampers for gifting in the New Year.

Anna Varghese, who runs Rose Shop and has been curating hampers every year, says, “Usually, while putting together the hamper, I purchase the products from various places. This time, we decided to include signature products made by talented women entrepreneurs to create the gift hampers and at unbelievable prices.”

The nine women are Vineetha Nair (Sarga Creative Space); Manjima Pradeep (Casa Mi Amor); Liza Elizabeth Oommen (Ohana Creatives); Ann Oommen (Flames - Ann’s Taste of Home); Nandini Menon (Totally Bake); Aruna Harish (Colors and Creation); Swetha Pillai (Artisan Crust by Swetha Pillai); Anna Varghese (Rose Shop) and Lakshmi Balasubramaniam (Balasu’s Kitchen).

Personal touch

Artist Aruna Harish points out that nothing beats handmade and homemade gifts and their endeavour is to recreate that personal touch. She says that ‘She Made 2024 hamper’ is a labour of love, as “each product has been crafted and curated by each of us. Not only does this hamper make for a thoughtful and heartfelt gift, but it also supports the growth of women entrepreneurs of handmade and homemade products.”

Anna adds that entrepreneur Shalin John, founder of Ente Chotupathram, suggested that they keep the costs of the hamper at reasonable rates for the clients. So there are two kinds of hampers, Cute Hampers for ₹500 and Premium Hampers for ₹1,500. Each hamper will have nine products made the entrepreneurs.

Swetha Pillai is making velvet chesecake whirls in two sizes for the hampers. “Since I don’t add any preservatives, I make it only on orders So the velvet cheesecake will be fresh,” she says. The homebaker was happy to be part of the She Hamper when Anna told her about it. “I thought it was an interesting concept,” she adds.

Anna makes the eco-friendly hampers that are completely plastic-free while Aruna makes the ‘affirmation cards’ for the New Year.

Vineetha, a crocheter, makes key chains with small figures. The Premium ones will have key chains with Amigurumi figures. “With plenty of orders for Christmas and New Year, I am busy crocheting to meet the demand,” says Vineetha.

Nandini will be baking brownies while Liza will be adding her beeswax scented candles to the hamper. Her mother Anne will be adding her masalas and Lakshmi will pitch in with her dosa podi.

Anna adds: “All nine of us pitch in for sales promotion, managing finance etc. We don’t work for individual goals. We work for our hamper, She Made 2024.”

Hampers will be available for delivery or pick up from January 2 onwards.

Contact: 8197093611, 8547686309 or whatsapp 9567944468