Wayne Burgess appointed as Ola Electric’s VP of design

Having recently announced the set-up of its global design centre in Bengaluru for its passenger vehicle vertical, Ola Electric has now selected Wayne Burgess, a Jaguar veteran, to head its design unit for electric cars, while the company is also establishing a design studio in London.

Wayne Burgess will serve as the Vice President of Design at Ola Electric. He will split his time between the firm’s design studios in London and Bengaluru. Ola’s efforts to hire global talent show the company’s resolve to make a mark in India’s budding electric PV space. Commenting on hiring Burgess, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “Wayne is a fantastic addition to our leadership team and will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to our industry changing electric vehicles.”

“Wayne’s expertise in designing some of the most legendary vehicles will also be helpful in bringing these new form factors to consumers. I look forward to collaborating with him to build the most iconic range of EVs in the world,” he added.

Ola is working towards indigenously developing an electric car which will be a compact model with limited range.

Having joined Jaguar Land Rover in 2001, Burgess went on to become the Design Director of Jaguar Production and SVO Vehicles. He is known to have worked on numerous models, such as the F-Pace, F-Type, XE and last generation of the XJ before moving to head Chinese automaker Geely’s UK design centre in 2019.