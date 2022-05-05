Volkswagen Taigun gets more features

Volkswagen is now offering the Taigun with engine idle start/stop and tyre pressure monitoring system as standard equipment on all the variants. With these additions, Volkswagen has once again increased the prices of the Taigun, which now start at ₹ 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The engine idle start/stop feature earlier was available only with the larger 1.5-litre TSI engine.

Volkswagen claims the addition has improved its fuel efficiency by 6%. The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency for the 1.0-litre TSI variants of the Taigun are now 19.20kpl and 17.23kpl for the manual and automatic, respectively.

As for the tyre pressure monitoring system, so far it was available on the higher-spec Topline and GT trims, but is now available right from the base Comfortline trim.

In another update, in the GT Line variants, the cherry red-coloured dashboard inlays will be available only with the Wild Cherry Red exterior colour, whereas other exterior colours will have the glossy grey dashboard inlays.

The addition of these new features has certainly come at a cost. Volkswagen has increased prices of the Taigun in the range of 2.5% to 4%, depending on the variant. This means the prices have gone up by ₹ 40,000-60,000. The company has also attributed rising input and material costs as one of the reasons for the price hike. Prices for the Taigun now range between ₹ 11.39 lakh and ₹ 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India).