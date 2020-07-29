TVS launches BS6 Scooty Zest 110

TVS has launched the BS6-compliant Scooty Zest 110 at a starting price of ₹58,460 (ex-showroom, Chennai). This makes the BS6 Zest 110 just over ₹6,000 more expensive than its BS4 predecessor. Power comes from a 110cc engine that’s equipped with the same ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology as in the BS6-compliant Jupiter Classic. The unit puts out 7.8hp and 8.8Nm of torque. Power is down by 0.2hp as compared to the BS4 model, though torque is now up by 0.4Nm.
Apart from the updated engine, the Zest 110 remains largely unchanged. Equipment like the LED DRL and underseat USB charger have been carried forward from the older model. Components like the chassis, suspension and tyres are identical as well.
The new Zest 110 is available in two variants — Himalayan High Series and Matte Series — and in a total of six colour schemes.
