Suzuki Motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp hike prices

Suzuki Motorcycle India and Hero MotoCorp have hiked prices across nearly their entire two-wheeler model line-ups. Suzuki’s range of big bikes — the new Hayabusa and the V-Strom 650XT — are not affected by the price hike.

Despite a couple of surprising and significant price cuts to a pair of 250cc models recently, the predominant trend in the two-wheeler market seems to be periodic price hikes. Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp have both increased prices for almost all their models.

Hero’s prices have been upped by up to ₹3,000, depending on the model, while Suzuki’s go as high as ₹3,500. This is rather unfortunate, as Suzuki’s maximum price hike is seen on its 250cc models, and this is exactly the same segment where Yamaha and Bajaj have both drastically slashed prices of their own offerings. This leaves the Gixxer 250 a good ₹12,000 more expensive than the Dominar and over ₹30,000 more expensive than the FZ25.