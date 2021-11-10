Skoda Slavia interior previewed in design sketch

Skoda has previewed the interior of its upcoming Slavia mid-size sedan through a design sketch. Set to debut on November 18, the Slavia is underpinned by the same platform as the Kushaq and will replace the Rapid in the carmaker’s line-up. The new sedan is expected to hit showrooms by February or March next year.

At first glance, the interior of the Skoda Slavia, design-wise, seems to resemble the Kushaq though the side air-vents get a more conventional rounded design. Similar to most new Skodas, the Slavia will get a stylish two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and knurled buttons. The touchscreen infotainment system seems well integrated in the dashboard, underlined by sleek AC vents right below. There is also a horizontal decorative trim strip on the dashboard in a contrasting colour, giving it a nice, layered effect.

The climate control panel seems to be a touch-based unit, similar to the Kushaq while the centre console has a clean, uncluttered look with a wireless charging pad just ahead of the gear lever. Notably, the design sketch reveals that the Slavia will get a digital instrument cluster, as was confirmed by the carmaker previously. The word ‘Skoda’ embossed on the instrument binnacle is another nice detail.

In terms of features, the Slavia will be one of the better equipped sedans in the segment. While Skoda has not revealed the full features list, key features will include six airbags, a rear parking camera, cruise control, connected car technology and multi-collision brake. The Slavia is also considerably larger than the outgoing Rapid, which means interior space should be much improved as well.

Under the hood, the new Slavia will be offered with a choice of two TSI turbo-petrol engines — a 115hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI unit and a larger 150hp, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI motor. The 1.0-litre TSI will come paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic while the larger unit will come with either the 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.