Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India

March 28, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Skoda has launched the new Kushaq Onyx Edition, priced from ₹12.39 lakh to ₹80,000 more than the base Active trim. The Onyx Edition sits between the Active and the mid-spec Ambition Classic trims, and is only available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain.

The biggest change to the exterior of the Onyx Edition is the stylised grey graphics on the doors; it also gets ‘Onyx’ badging on the B-Pillar. Apart from that, the special edition also gets a faux diffuser on the front bumper, chrome surrounds on the front grille and 16-inch steel wheels with newly designed plastic covers.

The interior gets minor changes — there is Onyx badging on the scuff plates and headrests, black and grey interior colour theme, two-spoke steering wheel, chrome surrounds on the AC vents and a textured pattern on the dashboard.

The Onyx Edition gets certain additional features over Kushaq’s base Ambition trim. This includes LED headlights, fog lamps, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger and automatic climate control with an air purifier. Other important features include a 7-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker audio system and height adjustable driver’s seat.

As far as safety goes, the Kushaq Onyx Edition gets dual front airbags, ESP, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and ISOFIX anchorages. The Kushaq also secured a full five-star rating under Global NCAP’s new protocol for crash tests.

As mentioned, the Onyx Edition sits between the entry-level Active and mid-spec Ambition Classic trims, which are available only with the 115hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Onyx, therefore, also gets the 1.0 engine as its sole option, with automatic transmission not available at launch. However, it is likely that a 6-speed torque converter automatic will come at a later stage.