Skoda commences local production of Slavia sedan

Skoda has announced the commencement of local production of the Slavia sedan at its plant in Chakan, Maharashtra. The Slavia is Skoda-VW’s third model based on the MQB A0 IN platform and is expected to go on sale in the country in March this year.

The Slavia will be the first all-new midsize sedan in the market over one-and-a-half years since the fifth-gen Honda City was introduced in June 2020.

Speaking of the sedan, the Slavia looks typically Skoda with a design in line with the larger Octavia and Superb. It has a wide, muscular stance and gets a healthy dose of chrome on its grille and bumpers. Smart-looking LED headlamps and tail lamps with Skoda’s signature crystalline detailing, clean and sharp character lines and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are some of design highlights of the Slavia.

On the inside, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage on the dashboard that has a nice layered effect with faux wood trim, piano black panels and a dual-tone black and beige theme. It also gets a touch-based climate control panel, similar to the Kushaq. The two-spoke steering wheel and the fully digital instrument cluster with ‘Skoda’ embossed on the binnacle are noteworthy highlights of the interior.

In terms of features, top-spec variants of the Slavia will come equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control, keyless entry and an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror. Safety features include six airbags, an electronic differential system, tyre pressure monitor, hill-hold control (optional) and rear parking camera.

Coming to the engines, the Slavia will be powered by the familiar 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (1.0 TSI) and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (1.5 TSI) engines also used by the Kushaq. The 1.0 TSI puts out 115hp and 175N with the larger 1.5TSI putting out 150hp and a meatier 250Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be standard for both engines. The 1.0 TSI will additionally be available with the option of a 6-speed automatic, while the larger 1.5 TSI will get the option of a 7-speed DSG unit.

As mentioned, the Slavia comes into a relatively dormant midsize sedan segment where its rivals will be the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.


