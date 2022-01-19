Ola S1 production pushed to late-2022

Ola Electric has revealed that production of the base S1 variant of its e-scooter will begin only in late 2022. They claim to have also sent mails to S1 buyers regarding the same. The company has also announced that it will upgrade all S1 customers to a restricted version of the S1 Pro. Customers will then have an option to continue using the scooter in restricted form or unlock the S1 Pro’s additional features and performance for a cost of ₹ 30,000.

The company says that the vast majority of its orders are for the S1 Pro, and therefore it is prioritising S1 Pro production. Until S1 production begins, the company will continue to provide buyers with a restricted S1 Pro.

The S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery pack that offers an ARAI-certified range of 121km, while the S1 Pro houses a 3.97kWh battery pack that promises 181km of ARAI-certified range. There is also a difference in top speed, with the S1 topping out at 90kph and the S1 Pro managing 115kph. Prices for the base variant are pegged at ₹ 99,999, while the Pro version comes in at ₹ 1,29,999 (all-prices, ex-showroom, excluding subsidies).