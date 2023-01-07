NHK Helmets launched in India

January 07, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

NHK Helmets, an Indonesian helmet manufacturer established in 2017, has now forayed into India. The company sponsors numerous Moto2 and Moto3 riders, and its helmets have been worn in the past by Moto2 world champions Remy Gardner and Tito Rabat. These helmets were briefly retailed in India before the pandemic, but sales stopped due to the regulation that all helmets sold in India had to be ISI compliant.

NHK has now returned with ISI certification and sales are expected to begin by end-January or mid-February. These helmets are imported and distributed in India by Chennai-based 69 Designs, which is run by former racer Sarath Kumar.

The company will come to India with four models, including a brand new one called the K5-R, made with polycarbonate and is the most affordable with prices starting at ₹4,999. Despite its low entry price, this helmet will still have premium features such as an anti-fog Pinlock lens, a double-d ring fastener and removable and washable liners.

The next model is the GP-R Tech Street, which is designed to look exactly like the GP-R Tech helmet used by the racers. It uses a polycarbonate construction instead of fibreglass that helps it to be priced around ₹8,500. The one made with fibreglass costs around ₹32,000.

Both the GP-R Tech Street and Race helmets are available in a range of striking graphics, including a dedicated graphic for Indian racing legend Rajini Krishnan. At the age of 42, Rajini sealed his 11th National Racing championship in 2022, beating many riders half his age. He is also the first Indian rider to have a dedicated helmet replica available for sale to the public.

Multiple sizes are available across models and the GP-R Tech helmet will also be sold in a dedicated children’s size. The timing is good, with the advent of mini-moto racing for youngsters beginning in India in 2022.

The fourth helmet is a GP-R Tech Race made in carbon fibre. This is designed to celebrate Remy Gardner’s Moto2 World Championship win in 2021, and is limited to 499 units worldwide. It costs around ₹36,000, and the company says it plans to bring in more carbon fibre NHK helmets in the future.