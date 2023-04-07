Mercedes reveals mid-life facelift for GLS SUV

April 07, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the mid-life update for the GLS SUV, and it now gets mild styling tweaks inside out, better equipment levels and software upgrades.

The standard Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV gets four horizontal louvres in the grille getting a Silver Shadow finish. The front bumper comes with air inlet grilles with high-gloss black surrounds. At the back, the tail-lamps get three horizontal block patterns that form a new motif.

The primary focus of the update, however, is the interior, which now receives a glossy brown lime wood trim and the Parking Package, providing 360-degree camera view at low speeds, as standard. The updated GLS also gets new upholstery options that include Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather. Trim choices include High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood and Manufaktur Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines.

The MBUX infotainment also gets new display choices, with three graphic styles — Classic, Sporty and Discreet, with three modes of Navigation, Assistance and Service. It also gets as many as seven colour schemes that match the ambient interior lighting. In the offroad setting, the screen shows the vehicle’s tilt angles, compass and the camera view from underneath the front bumper, called the “transparent bonnet”, shows obstructions such as large rocks or deep ruts.

The performance variant of the GLS, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, adds even more to its equipment list, with features such as an electric panoramic sunroof, adaptive high-beam headlights, a Burmester sound system and heated cupholders being standard. Mercedes has also added the AMG performance exhaust system and adaptive dampers for no additional cost.

A new software update adjusts the settings for roll stabilisation and air suspension systems. Stepping up to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS brings ambient lighting with a projection of the marque’s logo, plus a choice of new paint options — Sodalite Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.

Mercedes offers four engines: a 3.0-litre petrol straight six with 380hp (in the GLS 450), a 4.0-litre petrol V8 with 517hp (in the GLS 580) and a 3.0-litre diesel straight six with 312hp (in the GLS 350d) or 367hp (in the GLS 450d). The Maybach SUV gets the 557hp ‘600’ petrol V8, while the AMG GLS 63 variant gets a 633hp with mild-hybrid tech.