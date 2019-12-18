Make an informed decision while choosing a car

In good taste

Khushpreet Kaur, Pune: I am confused between the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Honda CR-V and Audi A3. Which is better in terms of overall package?

These are all very diverse products and the Audi A3 is a compact luxury sedan in comparison to the other SUVs. We are not sure of your requirements, but Since the majority on your shortlist are SUVs, we assume that you want something with a bit of practicality and space. That rules out the A3 which is quite cramped from the inside. The CR-V is overpriced for what you get and the Tucson is a bit outdated now. The Tiguan is a solid and safe bet, and though it’s not quite as spacious as the Tucson and doesn’t have an extra row of seats like the CR-V, it’s spacious enough, has decent boot space, a high-quality cabin and strong performance.

Pick the Octavia

Mihir Patel, Mumbai: I am looking for a safe and strong car for highway use, within a budget of ₹25 lakh. It should have good boot space and a mileage of around 15kpl or more.

There are a lot of options in a ₹25 lakh budget, but Given your frequent highway running and need for a big boot, your best bet is the Skoda Octavia diesel. It fits your requirements best as it has a massive boot and is a great highway car. The strong and efficient 2.0-litre diesel engine has good power and will be quite economical to run as well. Another good option is the Jeep Compass diesel, which is a very tough and solid SUV that’s ideal for rough roads and highway running.However, the Octavia is our top choice.

Innova is better

Davneet Dang, Jalandhar: Since the prices of diesel cars will increase with their BS-VI version launch, I am planning to replace my 2011 Ford Endeavour manual with either a Toyota Fortuner or an Innova Crysta manual 2.4. I want a car with a comfortable and good pick-up, and it should be a strong family vehicle. Resale value is also important as I will keep my car for 7-8 years.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is the more practical option and a better family vehicle, as it offers better all-round comfort than the Fortuner. The Fortuner is a more satisfying car to drive, thanks to its stronger engine, high seating position, and immense off-road capability. However, the ride is bumpier than the Innova’s and it’s not as comfortable. We suggest you go for the Innova, which will have an excellent resale value even after 7-8 years.

Tread talk

Sumit Chaudhri, via email: Is it okay to put 235/60 R18 tyres on a Mercedes-Benz GLA, which has an original size of 235/50 R18? The tyre shop executive mistakenly put this spec on my car, but the ride is softer now. He’s willing to change it to the original spec, but I am wondering if it’s okay to use the new one that has a thicker profile.

You could use the 235/60 R18s, but you would need to check the front clearance, especially on full lock-in turns. If the tyres are not touching or scraping the body, there should not be any problem.