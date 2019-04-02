Riding slow and solo

“I was riding on the narrow trek path in the middle of the Kyrgyz mountains at an altitude of 3,200 metres. The sun was gliding down the horizon and I could see no humans for miles together, except for an occasional villager on horseback. I was soaking in the beauty of the place, and then suddenly, the clutch discs broke and my bike couldn’t take me any further,” recalls Jürgen Priesner, a solo biker, who set off on a good-old Honda Transalp 600, 10 months ago from Vienna. “The nearest village was six hours away and I left the bike in the mountains. It took me three days to return and about three weeks to mend the bike.”

Clocking about 36,000 kilometres across 15 countries so far and currently riding in India, Jürgen, an architect-turned-traveller, has lots of interesting stories to share. Riding through Austria and Italy, he took a ferry to Albania and from there through Greece, Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Ukrainian border of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Pakistan, he entered India via Wagah. “I set out in search of stories and I have already got a bagful of them. And that’s how I started sharing them on my blog titled, Ich Bin Ich, which in German means ‘I me myself’. I also write for some travel magazines like Motorrad Abenteuer. The latest article I wrote was my positive experiences in Gilgit-Baltistan. Most people have misconceptions about certain countries. Travellers from the West are often prejudiced about these places and I wanted to quell their apprehensions. I wrote on the amazing food and the helpful people I met in Gilgit.”

“Among the experiences I have had on the trip, something that’s unforgettable is the ride on the Pamir Highway in Tajikistan. It is one of the highest places in the world at 4,600 metres, offering a breathtaking view of the Afghan side of the Hindu Kush. The monotone landscape of nude mountains with little vegetation and long, uninhabited stretches, made me feel like riding on Mars,” says the 26-year-old. It was a long-time dream for him to ride around the globe, and he started saving money for the adventure even as a teenager. He practised architecture for about three years, and once he had saved enough, he couldn’t wait to take off.

“I bought the bike six years ago when I turned 20 for US$2,000. It had clocked about 20,000 kilometres back then and there are many things that I like about it,” he says. “Though the Transalp is a model that is out of production for a decade now, it is a versatile machine with a twin cylinder that can pull off a decent show, both on off-roads and highways. A good ground clearance, reliable engine and comfortable seating are some plus points. I also carry certain tools and spares along, so that I can manage oil and filter changes. The bike has been with me through thick and thin and I have developed such a bond with it, that I have named it Bonnie.”

For Jürgen, riding a bike is all about freedom and he is not someone who is excited with speed. “I am a slow and responsible biker, never going beyond 80 kmph. I like to pause and smell the landscapes I am passing through, interact with the people, stop by for quick bites. I prefer riding at my own pace. And, I take care not to push my bike too much. Slow riding is easy on both of us, me and my bike,” he says. “For me, driving a car is like being inside a cage. On a bike, you have nothing separating you from the environment you are riding in.”

Solo biking, though adventurous, needs a good planning of finances, says Jürgen. “I have spent around US$8000 so far and left with US$1800. I am also trying to earn on-the-go, getting paid for my writings. I sell my pictures sometimes and try to find hosts wherever I go, thus minimising expenditure.” He has planned to ride further into Nepal, Bhutan and through Myanmar to South East Asia. “I rode along the west coast to reach the south of India from Rajasthan. In Munnar, I stayed in a jungle camp and my dream is to see a tiger in the forest before I leave India.”

To read about his travel, visit ichbinichadventures.com