Hyundai Exter revealed

May 09, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Hyundai has revealed the upcoming Exter SUV for India and commenced bookings for a token amount of ₹11,000 ahead of its launch. The company has also confirmed trim details and powertrain options for the Exter in India.

Hyundai has confirmed Exter will be available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the same unit on the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and Venue. While the company has not revealed the output for the Exter, expect it to produce a similar 83hp and 114Nm of torque. Hyundai has also confirmed the engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. At launch, Hyundai will also offer a factory-fitted CNG kit on the Exter as it does on the Nios and the Aura. In fact, the Exter shares its platform and underpinnings with the latter two.

The Exter will be offered in five trim levels — EX, S, SX, SX(O) and top-spec SX(O) Connect. The suffix for the top-end trim suggests that it will come with connected car features as standard.

While Hyundai has officially shown the exterior now, recent spy shots of the SUV being tested in South Korea had already revealed the final design. The India-spec model remains largely unchanged from the model spied overseas. Hyundai has also confirmed a new exterior paint shade called ‘Ranger Khaki’ that will be offered for the first time in India with the Exter.

As with many other Hyundai models in India, the Exter follows Hyundai’s Parametric design language with boxy proportions and an upright stance. It has a split headlamp set-up with H-patterned LED Daytime Running Lamps. The front fascia also gets a wide, contrasting black grille and a prominent chin with a faux silver skid plate.

In profile, Hyundai’s smallest SUV gets round and slightly flared wheel arches with thick cladding across the length, adding to the Exter’s squarish look. There are stylish, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a textured finish for the C-pillar and dual-tone paint options with a floating roof effect.

While Hyundai has not revealed the Exter’s rear styling yet, earlier spy shots have revealed an upright tail gate, a shark fin antenna and a small built-in spoiler positioned right above the rear glass. The tail-lamps also feature H-patterned LED lighting elements, a tall and flat rear bumper and a dual-tone finish with a prominent skid plate.

The SUV will be positioned below the Venue and will be the brand’s most affordable SUV in India. It will be aimed squarely at the popular Tata Punch and the Citroen C3 in the Indian market.