Hyundai Alcazar to launch on June 18; bookings open

Hyundai will launch the Alcazar, its upcoming mid-size SUV, on June 18, 2021. The carmaker has also officially begun accepting bookings for the SUV starting at ₹ 25,000.

Based on the Creta, the Alcazar sports a longer wheelbase — 2,760mm (150mm more) — in order to accommodate the extra row of seats. On the outside, it gets subtle styling tweaks to help differentiate it from the Creta. These include a tweaked grille, an updated front bumper, prominent rear quarter glass, new wraparound tail-lights, a slightly more upright tailgate, faux dual-exhaust tips and a larger set of 18-inch alloy wheels (compared to the Creta’s 17-inchers).

The SUV will be available in two seating configurations, with either a 6-seat (with captain’s chairs in the second row) or 7-seat (with bench seating in the second row) layout. The interior will also be offered in a black and brown dual-tone colour scheme, and the version with captain’s chairs gets a unique floor-mounted central armrest with cupholders and extra storage space.

Engine options will include a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit developing 159hp and 192Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel unit from the Creta developing 115hp and 250Nm of torque, though with revised tuning. Both engines will come to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the petrol-manual returns 14.5kpl while the automatic version returns 14.2kpl. The diesel engine is even more frugal, as with the manual gearbox it returns 20.4kpl, while the automatic returns 18.1kpl.


