Hyundai Alcazar 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine launched

Hyundai has launched the Alcazar SUV with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is priced between ₹16.74 lakh for the entry-level 7-seater Prestige manual variant, and goes up to ₹20.25 lakh for the top-spec Alcazar Signature (O) six-seat automatic.

Bookings for the Alcazar 1.5 turbo commenced a few weeks ago, with deliveries expected to commence later this month. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine replaces the aging 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol that churned out 159hp and 192Nm, making it up on power by 1hp and 61Nm. The same new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will also be seen in the all-new Verna that debuts on March 21, the Creta SUV, and even in Kia’s line-up, including the Seltos and Carens.

Hyundai says the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is RDE compliant and also E20 (Ethanol) fuel ready. Gearbox choices include a six-speed manual and a new 7-speed DCT that replaces the six-speed torque convertor automatic available with the 2.0 petrol.

The Alcazar 1.5 turbo has been introduced in four variants, starting with the entry-level Prestige that comes with a seven-seater layout, priced at ₹16.74 lakh. Next is the Alcazar Platinum, also with a seven-seat configuration, priced at ₹18.65 lakh, with both variants getting a six-speed manual gearbox only. The higher-spec Platinum (O) and Signature (O) come with six-seat layouts only and the standard 7-speed DCT gearbox that are priced at ₹19.96 lakh and ₹20.25 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi ).

The Alcazar 1.5 turbo-petrol also gets integrated start-stop tech, and, according to Hyundai, the SUV delivers a claimed 18kpl for the DCT and 17.5kpl for the manual gearbox option. As far as safety goes, the Alcazar now gets six airbags, including side and curtain airbags, as standard across all variants. Look-wise, it gets a new-look grille and new puddle lamps in higher variants.

The Alcazar diesel, which comes with the tried and tested 1.5-litre engine good for 115hp and 250Nm, remains unchanged. It will get a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic option. Hyundai’s three-row SUV sits below the Tucson in its India line-up and rivals the likes of the Hector Plus, Innova Hycross, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.