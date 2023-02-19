New Hyundai Verna to launch in March

February 19, 2023 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST

The next-gen Hyundai Verna is set to make its India launch on March 21. The South Korean manufacturer released the first set of teasers of the new Verna, internally codenamed BN7i. Bookings opened at ₹25,000.

Up front, the next-gen Verna gets a split headlamp set-up and a full-width LED daytime running lamp. The grille also stretches the full width of the car and the inserts look similar to the ones in the Tucson’s grille.

In profile, the teasers of the next-gen Verna show a sportier notchback design. Expect the doors and fenders to have many cuts and creases, similar to other Hyundai models sold abroad. At the back, the new Verna has a full-width LED light bar and crystal-like inserts in the tail-lamps.

Another big addition to the next-gen Verna will be the new 1.5-litre direct injection turbo-petrol, which will produce 160hp. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The other engine that will power the Verna will be the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. Both the engines will be RDE and E20 (20% ethanol blend) compliant.

The new Verna will be sold in EX, S, SX and SX (O) trims. We expect the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine to be available on the higher trims, with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine used in the lower trims.

Expect the new Verna to be pricier than the outgoing models, especially with the introduction of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It will rival Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the upcoming facelifted Honda City as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, which recently had a slight refresh.