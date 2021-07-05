CFMoto launches BS6-compliant 650cc motorcycle range in India

CFMoto has launched the BS6 compliant versions of the 650 NK, 650 MT and 650 GT in India, at ₹4.29 lakh, ₹5.29 lakh and ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The CFMoto 650 range can be booked online by paying ₹5,000 and is available via five dealerships in India.

The 650NK is the street naked model and is now ₹ 30,000 dearer than the BS4 model. However, there are no changes to the design or an update to the features. The BS6 649.3cc, in line twin now makes less power and torque than before — 56hp and 54.4Nm as against the BS4 bike’s 61hp and 56Nm of torque.

The 650MT is the company’s adventure tourer, characterised by its design, long travel suspension and higher ground clearance.

Some of the design highlights include an adjustable USD fork, stacked LED headlights, an adjustable windscreen and knuckle guards on the handlebar. The seat, too, is a single-piece unit while the tail section is minimal.

Here too, there are no cosmetic changes to the motorcycle, however, its BS6 inline-twin engine makes identical peak power and torque as the BS6 650NK. That i’s a substantial drop of 15hp and 7.6Nm, in relation to the BS4 motorcycle.

The 650 GT is CFMoto’s sports tourer, designed for long-distance touring and looks similar to the BS4 motorcycle, with its large fairing and split LED headlights.

Some design highlights include the large fairing, adjustable windshield (which can be raised by 60mm), LED headlamps with an L-shaped DRL and a 19-litre fuel tank.

As far as features are concerned, the 650GT is the best kitted of the lot. The list includes 5.0-inch TFT digital instrument panel that features two layouts (Touring and Sports), a USB charging port and a 12V power socket to charge smartphones.

Here too power and torque are down on the BS4 model with the unit producing identical figures as the 650NK and 650MT — a 6hp and 4.1Nm drop in peak power and torque.