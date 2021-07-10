BMW launches updated Adventure series in India

BMW Motorrad has launched the mildly updated 2021 R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure in India priced at ₹20.45 lakh and ₹ 22.40 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The R 1250 GS is priced the same as before, while the Adventure’s price has gone up by ₹5,000. These prices are introductory and are expected to go up in the coming months.

The BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure have been a favourite amongst ADV buyers across the world, and the Indian market is no different. Changes to the bikes are minor — both get updated electronics. A new Integral ABS Pro mode, Eco riding mode, Hill Start Control Pro, and Dynamic Engine Brake Control. Buyers now also get the option of cornering lights.

There are also two new colour options — Style Triple Black and Style Rallye. Also, for the first time in India, the 1250 GS models will get ‘40 Years GS’ special editions, though their pricing is yet to be announced. These feature a unique yellow/black paint scheme, with a yellow tinted visor, yellow seat, engine guard, and golden spoke wheels.

The rest remains unchanged; both models are still powered by a 1,254cc boxer engine producing 136hp and 143Nm. This engine features BMW’s ShiftCam variable valve timing technology. Differentiating the two models is the Adventure’s greater suspension travel, larger fuel tank, taller seat height and beefier crash protection.