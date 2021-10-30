Bajaj comes out with new Pulsar N250, F250

Bajaj has launched the new Pulsar N250 and F250 priced at ₹ 1.38 lakh and ₹ 1.40 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Pulsar N250 and F250 use an LED headlight and LED daytime running lamps. Both versions of the motorcycle also get split seats and digi-analgoue instrumentation. The foldable mirrors on the F250 are mounted on the sharp-looking semi-fairing, similar to what we’ve seen on the 220F. Behind the fairing are raised clip-on handlebars.

The Pulsar N250, meanwhile, has an aggressive front-end with a prominent LED headlight. The rear-end on both bikes are fairly sharp with twin LED tail lights seen on most other models in the Pulsar family. However, the alloy wheel design is exactly the same as the NS/RS models.

Powering the bike is a 24.5hp, 21.5Nm, 249cc, SOHC, oil-cooled engine which puts it between the Bajaj Pulsar 220F (20.4hp/18.5Nm) and Dominar 250 (27hp/23.5Nm). This engine comes paired to a five-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Coming to the suspension, the new Pulsar gets a telescopic fork up front with a monoshock at the rear — the first non-NS/RS Pulsar to use a rear monoshock. The bike comes equipped with a 300mm disc up front and 230mm disc at the rear with single-channel ABS. The new Pulsar has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres and weigh 162kg for the N250 and 164kg for the F250.