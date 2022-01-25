Audi launch of Q7 facelift scheduled for February 3

Audi will launch the facelifted Q7 petrol in India on February 3. The SUV was discontinued in April 2020 during the switch to BS6 emission norms and will now return as a petrol -only SUV with revised styling and additional tech. The Q7 will be sold in India in two variants — Premium Plus and Technology.

Compared to the previous model, the facelifted Q7 gets exterior updates in-line with other newer Audi SUVs replete with a more prominent single frame grille. And while the estate-like look of the pre-facelift model has not changed much, the updates give it a lot more character and aggression.

The updates to the cabin are more comprehensive. There is a completely new dashboard with Audi’s twin-touchscreen MMI infotainment system, similar to the Q8. It replaces the single, free-standing screen from the pre-facelift model.

The infotainment system comprises a main screen of 10.1 inches and a smaller 8.6-inch screen for climate control. The SUV also packs in the latest Audi’s Virtual Cockpit 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other equipment on offer includes a panoramic sunroof, adaptive air suspension, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting and powered front seats. Optional extras include a rear seat entertainment package from Audi’s accessories list. The Q7 will continue to be offered with seven seats.

Under the hood, the Q7 facelift will be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that produces 340hp and 500Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, driving all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro AWD system. This engine is also offered on the Q8 and A8 in India.

When launched, the new Audi Q7 will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90.