Answering your vehicle-related queries

A good choice

Aashrey Baliga, Mumbai: I recently bought a Triumph Speed Twin and I am very happy with it. However, while deciding which bike to buy, I was confused between the Triumph Speed Twin, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 and the Kawasaki Z900. Did I make the right choice? What would your pick be?

Congratulations on a fine purchase! To be honest, there is no correct answer here because each bike offers a very different riding experience. The Kawasakis pack the much-loved sound and smoothness of an in-line-four engine, while the Triumph conceals a mighty punch and great riding dynamics within its beautiful retro design. There is no perfect motorcycle out there; only motorcycles that perfectly fit their owner’s needs! The important thing is that you should thoroughly enjoy your motorcycle, and based on your question, that seems to be the case. So, rest assured — you made a great decision.

The better option

Bijender Singh, Hisar: Which car has a better driving experience, the Tata Nexon diesel AMT or the Mahindra XUV300 diesel AMT?

If money is no problem, then the XUV300 is the better choice. The Mahindra diesel beats the Tata 1.5 diesel on all fronts. It is smoother, has more power and torque, and is more economical too. Its overall quality is better as well. Where the Nexon wins over the XUV300 is in ride and handling. It feels more planted on the road and gives you more confidence at high speeds. However, that is not reason enough to pick it over the XUV300, which is the better car.

In the long run

Gurpreet Singh Pannu, Mohali: Is the Mahindra XUV300 W8 AMT Optional suitable for long journeys with my family? What are my other options in the same budget?

The XUV300 with its 1.5 diesel is well-suited for highway cruising. The engine has enough punch to make overtaking easy and will gobble up miles with ease. This compact SUV has a spacious cabin so travelling with your family over long distances will be a fairly comfortable experience. The only downside is the small boot, which may be insufficient for your luggage if you are travelling with a full house. Another option you can consider is the Hyundai Venue, which has a larger boot space, but the cabin is not as generous as the XUV’s.