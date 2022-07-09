Bengaluru comes alive with creativity this weekend

Team MetroPlus July 09, 2022 16:20 IST

Space for Kathak

SpACE, a Kathak institute founded by Anjana Gupta, presents a Call of the Flute — a traditional Kathak recital on July 10 at 6 pm at Khincha Auditorium, on the premises of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.

Directed by Anjana and Shruthi Gupta, this recital will follow the format of the traditional Kathak repertoire, starting from Vandana and ending with a Tarana.

The Abhinaya part is a thematic presentation titled “Call of the flute”, which will explore facets of divinity and spirituality. The event will be presided by Ashish Mohan Khokar (scholar, critic and author).

The event is open to all.

***

Varied expressions of art

Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar, is hosting Nishta, a blend of Kalaripayattu and Yoga, which will be a boot camp workshop. Curated specially using technques of traditional Indian art forms, this is open for homemakers/working professionals or any individual who wishes to learn. The workshop will be facilitated by Shiny Antony and Krishnakumar PR, masters from Kerala. The event, which began on July 9, concludes on July 10. It is on from 5.30 pm to 8 pm.

There will also be an ‘acrylic pour workshop: twist and turn colours’. This will be held on July 10, between 11 am and 1 pm. All material “will be provided”. Salsa and bachata with Motley Dance Company will conduct classes with Motley Dance Company every Sunday between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Book your tickets by calling 9886294444 or on Townscript.

***

Its the time to disco Indiranagar SOCIAL presents Dynamite Disco Club on July 9 at 8.30 pm. Stalvart John, Hamza Rahimtula , Sourfunk, and Yumvee will perform. Tickets on insider.in *** Film screening Watch the film Sarala Virala at Ranga Shankara on July 9 at 5.30 pm. The screening is a part of the RS Connect. The film is an insight into a life of a simple man, who remains steadfast and true to his beliefs in the midst of awards, popularity, wealth, and the materialistic new-age lifestyle — L Narayana Reddy. He is an octogenarian organic farmer, imparting knowledge on environment-friendly agriculture gained from decades of practice to people from all walks of life. The film is directed by Eregowda. The screening is free and open to all.



