Kumar Bendre’s Kannada novel ‘Daali’ gets a virtual release

The book, a fictitious retelling of the deaths of Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi, was released by film director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar

Kumar Bendre’s Kannada novel, Daali, was released online by film director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. “Vitual book releases are in,” says Kumar. “They seem to apt these days. The online platform seems to be the perfect place to bring writers, publishers and readers, together. Earlier we needed a stage and an audience to release books, not anymore. This, in a way, is good as people can be a part of such literary events from within the confines of their homes.”

Nagathihalli said, “I am thrilled to be part of this exercise. This is the first time I am part of a virtual book release. The event has brought the writer, publisher and readers together virtually.” The director stressed the importance of reading. “People from all walks of life should encourage reading and writing as reading seems to be overshadowed by technology.”

Kumar, who hails from Hubli, is a journalist. He writes short stories and poetry. He started his career as a journalist working with Gauri Lankesh in Samyukta Karnataka and now is with Udaya Vani in Hubli. “I started writing books mainly because as a journalist, you tend to be stuck with a word limit.”

Talking about Daali, which means attack, Kumar says the book is not a murder mystery. “It is based on the deaths of MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh. The novel is about a war of ideologies between two groups. A war that can lead to violence and later to death.”

Kumar started writing the book 10 months ago. Thrilled that his friend, Nagathihalli released the book, Kumar said, “We have been friends for almost 15 years now. I learnt a lot about literature and cinema from him,”

Daali, published by Sagari Prakashana Mysuru is available on rutumana.com and Pustaka Mrta Jala.