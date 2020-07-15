Bring home a furry friend

Snoop: Three-year-old Snoop is a big dog, with a big character. Best kept in a single pet household, he is energetic, friendly, vaccinated and sterilised.
Kathy: This adorable year-old beauty is still waiting for a loving home. Sweet and affectionate, Kathy is vaccinated and sterilised.
Michael: He is two-and-a-half-year-old and has had a rough time and deserves to be someone’s special pet. Loving and friendly, he is vaccinated and will be sterilised before adoption.
Gigi: This sweet little lady was abandoned, but is now fit and healthy. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised before adoption. She is two-and-a-half-year-old and is a bundle of energy.
Danny:
Danny was rushed to our clinic after he was found cowering in fear and crying in pain, from a horrific injury to his hind leg. After a thorough assessment, our vets made the tough decision to amputate his leg to save his little life. He recovered well from surgery and was soon meowing for food and cuddles! Now, while under treatment for a minor, secondary infection, three-month-old Danny is making good progress, and will soon be looking for someone to cherish and protect him for the rest of his life. Could that kind, loving soul be you? To know more about sponsoring or adopting Danny, or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.
All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath