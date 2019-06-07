Take advantage of the setback

In any residence, the temptation to dump unwanted things in the backyard is intense as it is one section which is out of sight and least frequented. Not only dumping occurs, but the utilities too prevail in the area, the space being used for laundry, dishwashing and other household needs. Not surprisingly the backyard is greeted with an expectation of mess, a space not meant for lounging for the resident, leave alone a peep in by a guest.

Given the increasingly shrinking land availability, independent residences no more have the luxury of setting aside such areas for dumping unwanted items or for housing utilities. This is so not just with the backyard but also in the mandatory setback spaces that independent houses are required to provide.

Setback areas, including the backyard, can be turned into charming spaces for family relaxation or can serve as attractive strips of green for a visual connect if the space is too small or narrow. The interior spaces can open on to these setback spaces, be it a backyard or the side, connecting the two areas seamlessly.

For instance, the mandatory setback space could run along the side of a residence where the dining and living areas are housed. If this space is a narrow strip and the residence rises to one or two levels, the demarcating compound wall could be raised to double height, turning the setback area into a charming sunlit courtyard, with the dining and living areas opening on to them through large French windows.

The setback space can also be merged seamlessly into the living and dining spaces by removing the demarcating walls, whereby the interior spaces spill into the courtyard as one unit. Here, however, the roof over the setback space would need to be secured through grills to address safety concerns, where the grills can double up as support for creepers, lending a green cover to the sunlit courtyard.

Go lavish

Depending on the space of the setback, greenery and waterbodies can be brought in, along with seating elements to relax and unwind. A fairly large setback area can be effortlessly converted into a lavish relaxation zone, with waterbodies, comfortable seating and side tables, a swing to let the feet fly, pots of greens to bring in cheer while the sound of flowing water soothes tired nerves.

A narrow strip, however, permits very little space for use, in which case vertical stacking of pots or a green wall is a good option. If presence of water is desired, the water feature would need to be one that can be incorporated as part of the wall as a water sheet.

In a setback space, the compound wall tends to become the highlight zone because of its proximity and the attention it draws in the space. The décor or material used to clad the wall hence becomes vital.

Be it brick, stone or even a mural, the setback wall needs to be given attention as it sets the tone of the space as a relaxation zone as much as the presence of greenery.

The setback space in the backyard likewise can be turned into a fine relaxation zone. With strips of vegetable and herb gardens, sound of water trickling amidst the cobble stones and flowers, an earthy brick clad or rustic stone clad wall supporting a lush growth of creepers, a recliner or a swing to lounge in and contemplate, the backyard, however small it may be, can prove to be an enchanting courtyard to reach out to at the end of a tiring day.

With residences increasingly opening on to busy roads that face traffic congestion, Architect Kavitha Sastry of KS Designs opines that the backyards and side setback areas become wonderful quiet spaces to step out and relax, away from the pollution and noise of the front porch.

“Turning these areas into a step-out zone not only offers a charming nook to sit back and relax, the maintenance of the space too is ensured which otherwise can get cluttered, gathering junk.”

While Sastry insists that the treatment of these zones need to be done strategically based on individual needs, according to her these areas serve as excellent entertainment zones especially if they connect to the dining and living areas. She further adds, “Opening up the interiors to the setbacks also brings in more natural light and ventilation besides connecting to the greenery.”