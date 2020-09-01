Lingams in the house

Curves reign, with lamps inspired by tantric traditions and photo frames that sport the Taj dome

Bringing back that monogrammed bathrobe or fancy linen from your luxury hotel suite is frowned upon. But with Taj Hotels sharing some of their products, as part of their new online retail venture, here’s your chance to stock up. We also have a bit of tantra, a hint of the wild and some architectural inspiration in our décor pick this week.

Paul Matter

Monolith Lamps

Ever since founder Nikhil Paul read The Art of Tantra, by late British artist Philip Rawson, a couple of years ago, he’s been exploring the esoteric traditions. After launching the God and Goddess series of lights, he’s now experimenting with a symbolic line inspired by the lingam. Made from a single spun-metal dome — available in brass, copper and bronze — he is also planning a line in terracotta soon. From ₹60,000, on paulmatter.com

Ashiesh Shah

Kantilo Console

Here’s another take on the lingam. The Mumbai-based architect-designer was inspired by Anish Kapoor’s Taratantara (a site-specific work in the UK, where the sculptor incorporated a flour mill into his artwork) to create this hand-moulded console. “Two lingams sit inversely… separated by a form that is bulbous at the edges and lean at the centre, appearing as protruding ears or kaan,” says Shah. The insides of the ‘ears’ are painted gold, offering a contrast to the monotone of the hand-beaten exterior. On ashieshshah.com

Nitin Kohli Home

Stone Top Table

A modernist at heart, Nitin Kohli explores clean lines and contrasting materials in this sleek coffee table. With a stone top complimented by a piece of petrified wood and brushed brass legs, the Delhi-based designer plays with textures here to great effect. ₹2,12,400. Details: nkh.kdi@gmail.com

Quirk Box

Animal Kingdom Wallpaper

The fashion brand co-founded by creative entrepreneur Jayesh Sachdev is now bringing more design options under its umbrella — from branding to décor. While the art prints are noteworthy (Indian interpretations of iconic figures, such as ‘Frida Devi’), we pick this fun wallpaper. Designed for kids’ rooms, the whimsical print sports both barnyard and wild animals against an urban backdrop. On thequirkbox.com

Taj Hotels

Taj Dome Photo Frame

Now you can bring home a bit of the Taj’s “magic”. The photo frame, with its distinct silhouette of The Taj Mahal Palace’s dome, is part of a new luxury collection, Taj Hospitality@Home, launched recently by Taj Hotels. You can also pick up bed and bath linen, wellness products, cufflinks (in brass, black onyx, silver, with the dome etched on it) and more. From ₹11,000 onwards, on luxury.tatacliq.com