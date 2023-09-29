Colours of the season

September 29, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

If the festive season calls for an internal and external reset for you, shouldn’t it also translate into an upgrade for your home? Apart from the pre-Diwali cleaning and donating, investing in quality accessories can help your home shine. Here are some brands that you can check out.

The Haus Co, Bengaluru

The Haus Co was born out of the passion of two sisters, Noopur Dhawan and Radhika Gandhi Raja, to celebrate design and offer products that infuse character into people’s living spaces and lifestyles. “Our range comprises a curated selection of the best independent brands hailing from different corners of the country. We place a strong emphasis on modern and Western-style products, setting ourselves apart from the typical offerings in the home decor space,” says Dhawan.

The ‘affordable luxury’ brand aims to strike a balance between quality and cost with its range of furniture, home accessories, serveware, kids products, and gifting options.

“Apart from housing local design houses, we take pride in offering new and unique styles tailored to a young and middle-aged demographic. We do not clutter the space with items that do not align with our niche, choosing the best, most distinctive products,” Gandhi Raja says. She adds that within six months of inception, the brand has amassed a catalogue that spans a wide price spectrum, starting from affordable items catering to impulse purchases to carefully chosen pieces.

The top performers include “our ceramic mugs, planters and vases, glassware, and kids’ collection”, a mix of products that “highlight the broad appeal of our offerings”.

Price range: ₹350-₹25,000

Bottega Pereira, Chennai

Bottega Pereira has its roots in Pereira’s International, a family-run textile business established in 1980 by Gerard Pereira. He married Fiammetta Maggio, who came to India in 1991 as a tourist and returned years later after an Italian garment manufacturing company offered her a job in Tirupur for a year.

Ten years ago, she launched Bottega Pereira, a home decor, gifting and lifestyle brand. “We believe in il mondo è bello perché è vario (the world is beautiful because it’s different) and our range has something for everyone. We aim to bring Indian and Italian culture and style together,” Fiammetta says.

She now works with her daughter, Tanitha, a visual communication graduate who is “artistic and quirky”. The brand offers a range of cushion covers, curtains, kitchen linen, table cloths, placemats, napkins and runners. “We also offer a range of bedding — bedcovers and sheets — along with organisers and gifting sets. We do custom orders as well,” Fiammetta says. The lifestyle range includes bags, totes, pouches, and jewellery along with “a few pieces that we collect on our travels: wooden masks, candle holders and more”.

“Our range is primarily based on cotton fabric with an amalgamation of prints and different textures. We take our festivals seriously and work on collections for Diwali and Christmas,” Tanitha says.

Price range: ₹450-₹3,500

Rena, Mumbai

Helmed by Managing Directors Ashish Shah and Ketan Shah, Rena’s journey began as a joint venture between a German manufacturing company and an Indian family engaged in metal manufacturing for three generations. With an offline presence in over 4,500 stores across India and 24 countries, Rena offers premium bakeware, kitchenware, and hostware to elevate the cooking and dining experience.

Aashna Shah, Creative Director, Rena India, feels that the brand offers timeless elegance and unwavering reliability, with “a design philosophy that transcends fleeting fads”.

“With our wide range of products, we seek to provide functionality, quality, style and affordability,” says Aashna, revealing that the new collections, including Amalfi, Wooden, and Coastline, are inspired by travel, and aim to “bring the feeling of the place to your table”.

“We create enduring pieces that seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality,” she says, picking her favourites from the latest collection: the White Mini Cake Stand followed by the Teal Quarter Plates. “Baby cakes and mini desserts are perfect to consume, look adorable and fit just right on our white mini cake stand. The teal quarter plates are made using a reactive glaze that creates subtle variations in colour and pattern, ensuring that no two items are exactly alike, making them one of a kind,” she says.

Price range: ₹500-₹3,000

Fabindia, pan India

Established in 1960 primarily to promote the many crafts of India, Fabindia has become a go-to place for apparel, home decor, home linen, furniture, and skin care products. For the home, the brand offers a wide collection, including tableware, lighting, cushions, curtains, home decor, floor coverings, serveware, tableware, and collectibles, all celebrating Indian culture and design. In 2021, the brand launched a store in Delhi dedicated to India-inspired furnishings, décor and furniture.

“This festive season, we want people to rejoice in the spirit of the festivities with a beautiful home specially decorated with splendour. Our curation of home decor essentials help weave moments of beauty, togetherness, and celebration with tableware and handcrafted accents,” says Aartee Roy, Chief, Home and Lifestyle, Fabindia.

She adds that festivals bring families and friends together to the table for elaborate meals. “Add elegance with our hand-decaled porcelain tea sets and dinnerware that are adorned with bright jewel tones filled with gold print details,” Roy says, adding that the new range of cushion covers adds colour and warmth.

“Lighting up our homes is an essential part of every celebration. Our collection has intricately designed brass urlis, lamps, diyas and puja thalis that are sure to add warmth to your home,” Roy says.

Price: ₹200 upwards

Nestroots, Gurugram

Nestroots combines design, aesthetics, and elegance, offering a range of exquisite products such as furniture, kitchen and dining essentials, tabletop and bar accessories, furnishings, and unique gifts. The brand believes that the “journey of creating a beautiful living space should be just as exciting as the end product itself”. “We believe in the end result, a beautifully put-together home, and feel that everyone deserves to live in a beautiful home, regardless of their budget. Our wide range of products are available at a decent price point,” says Chhavi Singh, founder of Nestroots.

Aware of the importance of furnishing spaces with comfort and style, Nestroots offers convenient options such as ottomans and end tables, dessert stands, cutlery holders, and statement pieces. “We aim to transform any space into a sanctuary and fulfil the desire of discerning consumers. We also have a diverse collection of furniture that caters to various styles and preferences, from timeless classics to contemporary designs,” Singh adds.

Price range: ₹1,100-₹10,000