A way with windows

August 25, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Houses made of sand and brick become homes when people enjoy living in them. Our living spaces have, over time, evolved to best suit the environment, and modern homes are increasingly adapting to changing environmental and climatic conditions.

While designing homes, we often focus on aspects such as wood work, room layout, colour scheme and furniture selection. While these elements undoubtedly help create an inviting living space, we often underestimate the importance of window and door systems.

Wooden windows and doors have long been a popular choice because of their timeless charm. However, they also come with challenges such as sensitivity to harsh climatic conditions, degradation, and negative impact on the environment.

In recent years, engineered system windows & doors i.e. uPVC (unplasticised polyvinyl chloride) and aluminium have replaced wood. These materials are becoming increasingly popular with homeowners and businesses worldwide for weatherproofing residential and office spaces such that they can withstand the rigours of weather. They spruce up spaces to give it an elegant look.

The Indian market for aluminium and uPVC windows and doors has seen significant growth in recent years. According to a report by TechSci Research, the Indian uPVC windows and doors market was valued at around $1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 12%. This growth can be attributed to a growing awareness of energy efficient and sustainable building practices, which has led to a demand for windows and doors that offer better and more efficient thermal insulation. The use of aluminium and uPVC windows in affordable housing projects by governments and as part of the Smart Cities mission has become increasingly popular due to their cost-effectiveness and energy-saving benefits. Several local and international window manufacturing companies have entered the Indian market to meet the growing demand, resulting in a wide choice for consumers.

The invention of polyvinyl chloride in the 19th century brought about dramatic changes. A perfect and ideal upgrade from wood, uPVC is an all-weather, eco-friendly, heat and noise-resistant material for windows and doors to add comfort, convenience, and elegance to your homes — whether they are traditional or contemporary.

Aluminium products, on the other hand, have been the most sought after product for over two decades now, accounting for more than 60% of the total market. Architecturally speaking, the size of windows has increased multifold, from a maximum of 8/9 feet in height, to as high as 10 feet for high rise buildings and 14-15 feet today in the case of independent bungalows. At such heights, the need to withstand wind speed and pressure is much higher. Aluminium, therefore, emerges as the natural choice. It also offers a wider variety of colours through powder coating and anodising, enhancing style and finesse.

The writer is CEO & Director, Window Magic.