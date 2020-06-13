Food

World Gin Day with Karina Aggarwal and Emma Stokes live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

(Left) Karina Aggarwal and (right) Emma Stokes

Join beverage consultant Karina Aggarwal and Emma Stokes, who runs World Gin Day, on #LockdownWithWeekend today at 5.30 pm

Karina Aggarwal (@gigglewater411) travels the world through her glass. She’s a wine, beer & spirit writer, educator and consultant and while she can’t choose what her favourite tipple is, she is a self-confessed gin fiend. Today, for #WorldGinDay she takes over #LockdownWithWeekend to share the some intricacies of gin and take you on a virtual tour of some of her precious collection (and there are some strange ones in there). Most exciting is the first-ever sneak peek you’ll get at the newest Indian craft gin that’s soon going to hit stores.

She will also be joined by World Gin Day Chief and co-founder of London Cocktail Society, Emma Stokes (@ginmonkeyuk) in a fun chat on trends and the best way to up your gin game.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Karina Aggarwal and Emma Stokes is on Saturday, June 13 at 5.30 pm IST.

