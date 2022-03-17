Where to enjoy your Holi-day in Bengaluru this year

All over the city, citizens gear up to celebrate a colourful Holi with music, dance and festive delicacies

TATA Tea’s multi-colour metaverse

Dance to musical offerings by lyricist duo Sachet-Parampara or engage in numerous Holi games at TATA Tea Premium’s first-of-its-kind Holi party. Events are slotted throughout the day on March 18 and 19. Those interested in joining the party can log on to https://events.yugverse.com/tataholi

Open to all, entry free.

Royal Orchid

Holi delicacies at Royal Orchid | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Live stations at the Royal Orchid in a nukkad-Holi theme will drive in the festive spirit. Enjoy dry organic colours and quench your thirst with an array of sherbets, lassi, chaas and of course, aam panna! With special chaat, grill and thandai stations dishing out chole kulcha, keema kaleji pao and tawa mithai, there is bound to be something for everyone.

On March 20 from 12.30 to 3.30 pm. Price from ₹ 1600 onwards. For reservations call: 9902954007/7899808011

JW Marriott

Holi delicacies at JW Marriott | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sip on paan shakes, khajoor and anjeer lassi and traditional thandai as you indulge in traditional delights such as atta chicken, bedmi puri, kuti mirch ka murga paratha, shahi pitod, Awadhi vegetarian biryani and more. Round off your meal with mithais such as jalebi with masala doodh, gur pare, saffron peda, hare matar ka halwa, bhapa doi and much more

From 12.30 to 3.30 pm on March 20. Starting from ₹ 2,550 plus taxes onwards. For reservations call: 8884494037

Leela Bharatiya City

Holi delicacies at Leela Bharatiya City | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru is ringing in the festival of hope and happiness with a special buffet. The specially curated spread ranges from the traditional mawa gujiya and chatpata kanji with dal kachori, genda phool chutney and mathura ki thandai, to offerings from a chaat bhandaar and cheela counter.

From 12.30 to 3.30 pm on March 20. Prices start at ₹ 1800 plus tax. For reservations call: 7411782456

Bhola & Blonde

Holi specials at Bhola & Blonde | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bhola & Blonde’s ongoing ‘Holi Food Festival’ celebrates the best of Indian cuisines. Start with a cocktail ghee podi idli or Andhra kodi vepudu and follow it up with jhinge aloo posto, sarson ka saag or Gujarati sev tamatar ki sabzi. Sweet treats include tender coconut payasam, rasmalai french toast with strawberry rabdi, hazelnut roulade and rum-infused kala jamun as well as other desserts.

Ongoing till March 18 from 12 noon to 1 am. For reservations call: 9513440101, 9879276558

Gawky Goose

Holi delicacies at Gawky Goose | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Enjoy a celebration of colors, music, great food and cocktails at Gawky Goose’s Phoolon Wali Holi soiree. Apart from flower-decked interiors and specially themed food and cocktails that capture the essence of Holi, DJ Jasmeet will spin out feet-tapping Bollywood hits to ring in the festive cheer.

On March 18, 8 pm onwards. ₹ 2500/couple (Fully redeemable). For reservations call: 09901787273

Magnolia Bakery

Holi delicacies on offer at Magnolia Bakery | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Magnolia Bakery has introduced a special Holi menu for the occasion. Apart from their cupcakes and cheesecakes, the menu for the most colourful days of the year includes a blueberry jamboree and chocolate hazelnut hand pie as well as a Nutella buttercream cupcake.

Available till March 20.

Sriracha

Holi special at Sriracha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In keeping with the colourful mood, the Holi menu at Siracha includes a dim sum basket with dumplings in varied hues coloured with natural vegetable purees. While non-vegetarians can relish crystal shrimp, spring onion fish and spicy chicken dumplings, the vegetarian basket carries wild mushroom, roasted pumpkin and water chestnut, and raw mango and zucchini dumplings.

Ongoing till March 20 from 11.30 am to 11.30 pm. ₹425 plus taxes onwards

BG’s Poolside Bar and Grill, Courtyard by Marriott

Holi delicacies at Courtyard by Marriott | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This specially curated Holi menu comprises the regional favourites of Rajasthan. Enjoy laal maas, ker sangri, gatte ki sabji, bajra roti and traditional sweets.

On March 20. For reservations call: 9513653156