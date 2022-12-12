Watch | Why do Hyderabadis queue up at this hotel at 5 AM?

Watch | Why is Hotel Nayaab so popular in Hyderabad?

December 12, 2022 12:43 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Irani chai and osmania biscuit, biryani, haleem and kebabs… No, these aren’t the only dishes Hyderabad, the city of Nizams, has to offer. Especially when it comes to breakfast, the traditional breakfast in Hyderabad is a cut above the rest.

So, what are we talking about?

It is khichdi-khatta, paya-naan and keema-roti.

To experience this unusual breakfast option, let’s take a quick tour to the Old City in Hyderabad, where we head straight to Hotel Nayaab, near the Charminar.

At Nayaab, right at the entrance are huge bhagonas. In them, one can see the shorba bubbling away. Inside the restaurant, every table is occupied. Some relish lukmi with chai, some are enjoying fresh tandoor roti with kheema.

What makes people savour these dishes at this unlikely hour?

Reporting and script: Prabalika M. Borah

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videos: Nagara Gopal

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar