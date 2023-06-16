HamberMenu
Watch | What is unique about biryani from Dindigul?

A video on some of the popular biryani outlets in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

June 16, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bangaru is a small eatery in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. It serves mutton biryani from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is renowned as the ‘10 a.m. biryani place.’

It is located on Big Bazaar Street, and it is among the oldest biryani outlets in the city. The biryani is made with seeraga samba rice, which is a short-grained rice that is native to Tamil Nadu.

Dindigul biriyani is known for its dark brown colour, mild flavour, and tender meat. The meat used in the biriyani is sourced from free-range goats that graze the surrounding hills. The town of Dindigul has several popular biriyani restaurants.

Read the full story.

Reporting: Akila Kannadasan

Video: G. Moorthy

Production: Shibu Narayan

