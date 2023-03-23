Watch | These eateries in Thiruvananthapuram serve biriyani through the night

March 23, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

If you have a late-night craving for a kappa biriyani or parotta, you can now stop at Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The NH66 bypass and service roads near Kazhakkoottam in Kerala’s capital city are teeming with food spots, big and small. Except for a few places that close at 11 pm, the rest are open till 1 am or even 3 am.

It is no surprise that the Kerala government has included Lulu Mall-Kazhakkoottam [Technopark] stretch as one of the corridors for its proposed nightlife project. It is not just the IT workforce in Technopark, but crowds throng these eateries on weekends too.

Read the full story

Reporting: Athira M.

Production: Shibu Narayan

Photos and videos: Aswin VN

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

Script: Gayatri Menon