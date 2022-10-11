 Watch | Masterchef Australia 2018 winner Sashi Cheliah opens restaurant in Chennai 

A video on Pandan Club, a new restaurant in Chennai with a unique Peranakan Malaysian menu

A video on Pandan Club, a new restaurant in Chennai with a unique Peranakan Malaysian menu

Masterchef Australia 2018 winner Sashi Cheliah has launched his first restaurant in India, Pandan Club, in Chennai’s T. Nagar.

The Singapore-born and Adelaide-raised Cheliah says he chose Chennai because it is anchored to tradition and the city is always hungry for new flavours.

Pandan Club has a unique Peranakan Malaysian menu. As the Peranakans are Chinese who adopted Malay culture, there is a strong Malaysian influence in their cooking.

What else is unique about this restaurant? Read the full story.

Story: Shonali Muthalaly

Production: Johan Sathyadas