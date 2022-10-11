Food

 Watch | Masterchef Australia 2018 winner Sashi Cheliah opens restaurant in Chennai 

Masterchef Australia 2018 winner Sashi Cheliah has launched his first restaurant in India, Pandan Club, in Chennai’s T. Nagar. 

The Singapore-born and Adelaide-raised Cheliah says he chose Chennai because it is anchored to tradition and the city is always hungry for new flavours. 

Pandan Club has a unique Peranakan Malaysian menu. As the Peranakans are Chinese who adopted Malay culture, there is a strong Malaysian influence in their cooking.

Story: Shonali Muthalaly

Production: Johan Sathyadas 


