HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Did you know Chennai’s Vyasarpadi serves Burmese breakfasts?

Watch | This Chennai suburb serves traditional Burmese breakfast

A video on repatriates from Myanmar who have settled in Chennai, serving traditional Burmese breakfast

April 04, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

You can now get a traditional Burmese breakfast at the narrow bylanes of Sastri Nagar in Vyasarpadi, a Chennai suburb.

A community of Burmese repatriates in Vyasarpadi uphold their tradition by cooking and selling a breakfast of Kavuni or black rice porridge, mopeto, and babio.

Since 1992, Selvi and her husband, M David have been running a Burmese grocery shop stocking kavuni rice, Burmese green tea, cane hand fans, chinlone (cane balls), velvet slippers and more. In 2019, Selvi started offering a Burmese breakfast as well.

Her day begins at 5.30am when she pressure cooks black rice that has been soaked overnight. She then steams white Burmese rice in an idli pot and makes black rice porridge. Demand is high, and she usually sells out in an hour.

Breakfast here is competitively priced between ₹15 and ₹30 per item. Selvi’s menu offers mopeto, which is a black or white rice flour dough stuffed with grated coconut and country sugar, then wrapped in banana leaf and steamed. Then there is black sticky rice, which is pressure-cooked with lobia beans and served with a topping of grated coconut and country sugar; kavuni rice porridge and babio, which consists of white peas soaked overnight, then cooked with salt.

What is the story behind these repatriates from Myanmar, and how did they re-start their lives in India?

Read the full story here

Reporting: Chitradeepa Anantharam, Ananyaa Desikan

Production: Ananyaa Desikan, Johan Sathyadas

Videos: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodharan Bharath

Photos: B. Jothi Ramalingam, The Hindu Archives

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.