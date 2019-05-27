All for some #gharkakhana

Admit it. You need help sometimes to catch up with the millennial lingo. Hence the under25dictionary, which calls itself ‘the trendiest dictionary to keep up with lingo, words and phrases of this generation.’

This page on the ’gram — with over 148k followers — knows the ‘youngins’ are hooked to food delivery apps, so they recently made an interesting appeal: “Swiggy/ second mom/ noun: when you have 100 meals to choose from but Ma ke hath ka khana is not one of them *cries dramatically*.”

Why? “As hostellers and a young workforce depend largely on food from outside, ghar ka khana (homemade food) is what is missed the most. Apart from being healthy, it is a taste you connect to instantly,” says Anto Philip co-founder of under25dictionary.

He adds that this was not a sponsored or a paid post from the online food delivery app service. If any mother reads the comments, she is sure to tear up. After all, in the comments section, everyone raved about their mother’s food. Apart from tagging each others’ mothers and friends, some instagram accounts also commented ‘our life literally,’ ‘this made me cry.’ Some said, ‘this is you looking for dal rice.’

Scroll down, and a clear trend is visible. Many accounts started tagging Swiggy with the (hashtag) #gharkakhana. Account holder meduvada commented: @swiggyindia ghar ka khana option daal na bro! Thankfully none of the followers engaged in a battle of comments. This is not all under25dictionary account started a GGKK(global ghar ka khana) community as well.

To the surprise of various account holders who follow Under25dictionary, @Swiggyindia responded to their pleas with a reply, saying “We’ve heard you millennials! If #gharkakhana is what you’ve asked for, that’s exactly what you’ll Not get. You are setting us up for failure by asking to match upto moms and dads — thats’s beyond Herculean and we’re going to count ourselves out!. However, if replacement meals, which are temporary relief from our ailment of homesickness is what you are on the lookout for, we’ve got just the thing for you.”

Swiggy also added, “Just because we thought that we hadn’t spoilt you for choice with just this, we have also launched... Swiggy daily.” Swiggy Daily is a subscription option (just launched in select cities) where diners can subscribe to lunch or dinner plans with a kitchen of their choice and “all (home chefs) have been certified for hygiene and quality.” This option gives subscribers the flexibility to opt for single meals as well.

Swiggy added, “We have our close-to-home section Homely available in most cities.” Homely is available in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and in some places in Chennai. As for Homely on Swiggy, tried and tested and is highly recommended.