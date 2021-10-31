Unboxing cheer: Diwali hampers to gift

There’s macaron towers and pesto babkas to treats from the mountains up North

You can never have too much of a good thing. So why even try to resist temptation? These hampers from across the country — with chef-crafted specials and chocolate in every form imaginable — will keep you happy on Diwali and beyond.

The French patisserie’s Delhi outpost is pulling out all the stops for its first Diwali. They have multiple hamper options, with goodies including an assortment of macarons, tea cake loaves, sables and meringues. But the pièce de résistance is Ladurée’s Luxury Macaron Pyramid. Built with 24 Carat edible gold macarons (interspersed with silver), they have 20-24 piece pyramid (₹18,500) and the mammoth 40 piece pyramid (₹34,500). laduree.in

With chocolates sourced from around the globe — Java to Madagascar, Brazil to Ghana — this Mumbai brand is a local favourite. If you are in town, book Entisi’s Family & Friends hamper, stuffed with bonbons, chocolate-coated cookies and nuts, bars and spreads (₹3,500). Want to go bigger? There’s the Grandeur with slims, hot chocolate and dragees thrown into the mix (₹8,700). entisi.com

It’s a two-in-one special. A collab between La Folie, the Mumbai-based French-style patisserie, and The Wander Ink, the stationary brand. Tucked into boxes decorated with scenes from the Ramayana, find chocolate-coated almond nougats with saffron, apricot and pistachio marzipan, sable chakris, phuljhari-inspired nutty pretzel sticks, and chocolate rochers and truffles ‘Lakshmi bombs’. ₹2,150, on lafolie.in

There’s a bit of everything here, from handmade mithai to savoury snacks — but with a twist. Think Badam Paak, a festive take on the silky Mysore Paak, with almonds, besan, ghee and cardamom; or Kaju Bon Bons, cashew marzipan layered with dark chocolate ganache. You can also add Bombay Sweet Shop’s playing cards and snacks like corn chivda. Boxes are priced between ₹600 and ₹4,500. bombaysweetshop.com

The Chennai restaurant’s classics and bestsellers — almond and date cakes and pesto babkas, to fruit and nut crisps, and red bell pepper and peanut dips — come in a chic two-tiered handmade box (from ₹2,000 onwards). For something small and sweet, try Pumpkin Tales’ Festive Eclair Box, with chocolate, pistachio, rose cream, and cereal crunch (₹500). Call 044 24995510.

What’s in Royce’s Diwali special — prafeuille chocolate, wafers, nutty bars, and more — may get over in a jiffy, but the book box it comes in is for keeps. Created by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, to resemble a vintage leather-bound story book, it takes elements from a fantasy forest for the ‘cover’ and comes with a special poem on embracing hope. From ₹1,995 to ₹5,495. royceindia.com

Sharing is caring, and what better way to do it than with this chocolate hamper. Expect hazelnut truffles, English toffee, pistachio Florentines, and single origin bars. Le Pure, the Mumbai-based chocolatier, is even adding scented candles to set the mood. ₹4,000, on lepure.in.

Give chocolates a much-needed break, and order something from the mountains of India. Curated by My Pahadi Dukan, a new e-commerce website, it has Kashmiri saffron, Lakadong turmeric, forest honey, and a wild green tea with tulsi and karbi ginger. ₹2,199, on mypahadidukan.com

When the Jaipur brand, known for its handcrafted chocolate bars, decides to curate a hamper, you just don’t skip placing an order. All Things Chocolate’s festive edit includes four bars — All Things Dark, All Things Breakfast, and more — their spiced hot chocolate mix and cocoa cappuccino. Ideal for dark indulgences on cool evenings. ₹1,435, on theallthingsshop.com

At the hotels

The Taj Coromandel’s Luxurious Hamper includes the Shahi Taj mithai, chocolate fudge bars, hazelnut brownies, a box of marzipan. There’s also a Taj Khazana tie and cufflink set, a silk stole, dried fruits and nuts, a silver coin and even a Ganesha idol from Taj Khazana. ₹45,000. Call 044 66002827

ITC Grand Chola’s Royal Assemblage hamper has everything to make D-day special. Think ‘chef-crafted’ boxes of mithai (with 32 pieces each, including pista gulkand laddoo and orange-infused cashew pedas), chocolate brownies, a dry fruit cake, chocolate fudge and more. ₹13,999. Call 044 49065492. At Fabelle, the Heart of Gold collection is out, crafted with 24 carat edible gold. ₹2,100.

The Leela Palace’s Extravagance hamper is chock-full of treats, from 16 pieces of signature mithai, chocolate pralines, cookies, macarons, dry fruit cake, a bottle of wine, scented candles and more. ₹12,500. Delivery charges from ₹300 onwards. Call 9833475458