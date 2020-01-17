This restaurant in Visakhapatnam offers all the flavours from Asia

Craving for toothsome noodles, juicy bits of minced chicken and spicy broth? Then head to the Sector 9 Drive-in on MVP Double Road where The Asian Restaurant awaits you.

The menu there gives the fried rice and Hakka noodles a miss, and instead explores Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese and Malaysian food. For the Ramen lover in me nothing was more exhilarating than the soup bowls and pho. Without much ado, I order for Spicy Chicken Miso Noodle Soup and in a matter of 15 minutes piping hot soup filled with noodles and half of a soft boiled egg is put before me. The ramen is served in a brown soy beans-based broth. This is accompanied by minced chicken that is spiced up with gochujang (Sweet, spicy and fermented and made from red chilli powder, glutinous rice, meju powder, yeotgireum, and salt). The broth that has a significant amount of miso paste (made from soybeans fermented with salt) also has generous helpings of zucchini, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms and spring onions.

Fish Suimui Open Dumpling | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The broth for all the soups is brewed overnight for at least eight hours so it can develop its strong flavours. For Spicy Chicken Miso Noodle Soup the dominant flavour is that of soybeans,” says the head chef Imitaz Ahmed who has worked with a luxury hotel for over 18 years.

Around 5 am, a team from the restaurant brings in the vegetables and meat fresh from the market. The indigenous vegetables are bought from Rythu Bazar while non-local ones are procured from vendors. These are washed, dried and chopped to be used during the day. The end of the day sees the broth being prepared and it is left to simmer all night.

Any self respecting Asian food restaurant should be proud of its dumplings and this one offers seven varieties including the prawn dumpling, chilli oil scallion dumpling and corn and mushroom open dim sum. I order Fish Suimui Open Dumplings filled with minced basa fish. They are steamed, soft and filled with juicy fish garnished with diced bell peppers. These are served with a spicy fish-based sauce and a tangy tomato-based sauce.

The Asian Restaurant, Sector 9 Drive-In Hits Shoyu Ramen and Tham Thim Krop

Shoyu Ramen and Tham Thim Krop Misses None

None Cost for one ₹500

63010 17870

The Barbeque Chicken and Egg Noodles I still have the space for is served with a sunny side up egg. The brown noodles are spicier than they look. They are tossed with broccoli, spring onions and diced carrots. The chicken has a spice run and is barbecued just right.

All that spice has me craving for something sweet and I gratefully look on as a cool serving of Thapthim Krop a popular Thai dessert. Bright red cubes of water chestnuts (called Thai Red Rubies) are coated with the creamy and thick layer of sweet coconut milk.

The restaurant is available on Swiggy