This Easter try these traditional recipes from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa

Chicken roast with Borma bread
Cooking Duration: Marination time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes
Cuisine: Kerala
Ingredients
- Chicken with bone (60 - 80gm pc each) - 500gms
- Potatoes (Quartered) - 100 gms
- Coconut oil - 1 litre
- Onion sliced - 3 cups
- Tomato - 1 cup
- Ginger - 1 tbsp
- Garlic - 1 tbsp
- Green chilli - 1 tbsp
- Curry leaves - 1 sprig
- Salt - to taste
- Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
- Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp
- Pepper powder - 1 tsp
- Coriander powder - 1/2 tbsp
- Garam masala - 1 tsp
- Coconut milk - 1/2 cup
Preparation
- Marinate the chicken with salt and turmeric for 30 minutes.
- Deep fry the chicken until it is half cooked and fry the potatoes in the same oil. Set it aside.
- Heat oil in a pan, and to it add sliced green chillies, ginger, garlic and curry leaves.
- Add sliced onion and saute till translucent and add all the spices.
- Cook for five minutes.
- Add sliced tomato and cook well.
- Add the half fried chicken and cook for 15 minutes and add the fried potatoes. Finally add the coocnut milk and finish.
- Serve hot with the traditional sweet Borma bread.
Recipe by Chef Regi Mathew, Chef and co-founder, Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai and Bengaluru
Chicken Cafreal
Cooking Duration: Preparation time: 12 hours brine + 1 hour preparation | Cook time: 40 minutes
Cuisine: Portuguese-Goan
Ingredients
- Mix of bone in chicken thighs and drumsticks (skin on) - 750 grams
- Fresh coriander with stems - 1 bunch
- Green chillies (depending on how spicy you like it) - 4-5
- Garlic - 3-4 cloves
- Root ginger - 1.5 inch
- Black peppercorns - 8-10
- Cloves - 3-4
- Cinnamon stick - 1 inch
- Cumin seeds - 1/2 tsp
- Coan vinegar (the amber coloured gaunti/homemade is preferable) - 2-3 tbsp
- Fresh squeeze of lemon juice
- Dark rum - 60ml
- Pork fat (for searing on grill) - 2-3 tbsp
For the brine
- Water - 3 Litres
- Salt - 1 cup
- Sugar - 1/2 cup
- Black peppercorns - 8 - 10
- Bay leaves - 2-3
- Cinnamon stick - 1 inch
- Fresh orange slices - 1 inch
Preparation
- For the best results, it is advisable to brine the chicken overnight, 12 hours before marination
- Once brined, remove the chicken pieces and pat dry them well with kitchen towel to ensure the marinade penetrates the meat.
- Score your pieces of chicken and set aside in a bowl. Then in a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend until it forms a smooth paste.
- Adjust the seasoning of the marinade with salt and lemon juice as per taste and add to the chicken to marinate for a minimum of 1-6 hours.
- Once marinated, place on a charcoal grill or heat a heavy bottomed skillet/cast iron pan and sear on all sides on medium heat. Searing on each side for two to three minutes.
- Optional: Finish the cooking of the meat in the oven for six to seven minutes after searing.
- Charred marks go a long way! Serve with homemade roast potatoes and lemon wedges
Note: We have seen that brining the chicken, although unconventional, yields a moister and tender chicken. Furthermore, the use of both dark rum and pork fat in this recipe adds a great flavour, however these are optional.
Recipe by Chef Avinash Martins, Cavatina, Goa
Mutton thanni kuzhambu
Cooking Duration: Marination time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes
Cuisine: Tamil Nadu
Ingredients
For Marination
- Mutton - 1/2 kg
- Salt - ½ tsp
- Turmeric powder - ¼ tsp
- Chilli powder - ½ tsp
- Pepper powder - ¼ tsp
- Ginger garlic paste - ½ tsp
For Kuzhambu
- Ground nut oil - 2 tbsp
- Bay leaf - 1
- Cinnamon sticks - 2 inches
- Coves - 5
- Fennel seeds - ½ tsp
- Green chilli - 1
- Shallots - 15
- Ginger garlic paste - 1 tsp
- Tomatoes - 2
- Chilli powder - ¾ tsp
- Coriander powder - 1 tsp
- Salt to taste
- Water - 2 cups (approx.)
- Coriander leaves
Preparation
- Rinse and clean the mutton pieces thoroughly.
- Take the mutton in a bowl.
- Add salt, turmeric powder, chilli powder, ginger garlic paste and pepper powder.
- Combine everything with the pieces and keep aside this marination for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Heat oil, add bay leaf, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and fennel seeds.
- Put green chilli, onions and saute well until onions turn light brown in colour.
- Add ginger garlic paste and fry until the raw smell goes off.
- Put the mutton pieces along with the marination.
- Now add tomatoes and mix it well.
- Also add the spice powders, chilli powder and coriander powder with required salt.
- Cover the mutton with water.
- Pressure cook the mutton along with the spices for six whistles.
- After the pressure drops, open the lid and garnish with coriander leaves.
- Serve with hot idly or dosa.
Recipe by Chef Jesu.S.Lambert, Executive chef, Savera Hotel, Chennai
